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CDC and Fauci's, Statistical Crime, and Political Diseases
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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280 views • February 14, 2021
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Sources
https://poorrichardsnews.com/a-flu-virus-risk-worth-taking-by-dr-fauci-opinion-article-december-30-2011-wapo/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cdc-exposed-inflated-covid-deaths-1600-throughout-election-violated-multiple-federal-laws-peer-reviewed-study-finds-state-local-governments-must-act/
https://www.revolver.news/2021/02/dr-fauci-secretly-ordered-chinese-animal-experiments-with-disturbing-links-to-covid-outbreak/
WOW!! https://greatgameindia.com/who-wuhan-probe-chinese-authorities/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cdc-exposed-inflated-covid-deaths-1600-throughout-election-violated-multiple-federal-laws-peer-reviewed-study-finds-state-local-governments-must-act/
Report https://jdfor2020.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/adf864_165a103206974fdbb14ada6bf8af1541.pdf

Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Source https://www.bitchute.com/video/z8J3I1QUmnhx/

Must see
The Big Short & Links: https://tinyurl.com/y52yh4rx
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless.
2: Covid 19 is a distraction from financial collapse.
3: Human organs, weather and diseases all trade for profit.
4: There are NO AUTHORITIES working for our benefit.
5: Once awareness happens Society will be unrecognisable.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready, to hide from us.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.brighteon.com/9b30cd81-169c-49b1-bd31-e9f78371e459

My Sources: https://deepstate.news/ https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ https://www.revolver.news/ https://phibetaiota.net/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ http://beforeitsnews.com/ https://nexusnewsfeed.com/ https://theqanons.com/ http://thegatewaypundit.com/ https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://off/-guardian.org/ https://noqreport.com/ https://populist.press/ https://christianpatriots.org/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com/ https://unlimitedhangout.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ https://george.news/

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/
Keywords
cdcwhofaucitedroscovid cultpeter daszak1600 percentstatistical crimejamie metzl
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