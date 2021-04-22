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China is ‘lapping up’ Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit
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80 views • April 22, 2021
Nationals Senator Matt Canavan says China is “lapping up” US President Joe Biden’s two-day virtual climate summit.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend along with other world leaders.
“[China has] effectively been able to hoodwink the rest of the world to adopt a policy that restrains and constricts industry in western countries and transfers those jobs, that industry, that manufacturing to China,” Mr Canavan told Sky News host Alan Jones.
“I cannot believe that we are going along for this absolute scam.
“This new net zero emissions by 2050 is a scam, it’s a scam because there’s no way China’s going to meet their commitments.
“Yet we will apparently destroy our own industry, destroy our own manufacturing capacity and still buy stuff from China of course.”
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend along with other world leaders.
“[China has] effectively been able to hoodwink the rest of the world to adopt a policy that restrains and constricts industry in western countries and transfers those jobs, that industry, that manufacturing to China,” Mr Canavan told Sky News host Alan Jones.
“I cannot believe that we are going along for this absolute scam.
“This new net zero emissions by 2050 is a scam, it’s a scam because there’s no way China’s going to meet their commitments.
“Yet we will apparently destroy our own industry, destroy our own manufacturing capacity and still buy stuff from China of course.”
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