The War on the Family Part 1- Muslim Ethics by Sayeed Mahdi Modarresi

The family is the bedrock of society and the building block of mankind. A healthy, loving, and moral family is fundamental to the survival and well being of individuals as well as our race as a whole. To produce a community grounded in divine values, we must begin with the family to protect the individual!
WARNING!!! There are 2 types of Islam, 1) The true Islam based on Arabic version of Quran (Not English or translated version), based on the Prophet Mohammad teaching and his household teaching like Ali and Fatima, 2) A color version of Islam called Salafi Islam, created by Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab, and then later sponsored and supported by Saudi Arabia, Inc.
Note: The Khazarian Mafia and their puppets in the Vatican (Rome Empire) applied the "Color of" as in Color of Law on almost everything, including the creator's divine messages since Prophet Jesus till Prophet Mohammad. ISIS for example is based on Salafi version of Islam, ISIS invaded Syria, Inc. and Iraq, Inc. between 2010 and 2016 and never came close to the State of Israel, Inc. or invaded any of the corporations around Syria, Inc. or Iraq, Inc. such as Saudi Arabia, Inc., Jordan, Inc, Egypt, Inc. Kuwait, Inc. or Turkey, Inc. ISIS was found in Afghanistan, Inc. Pakistan, Inc. as well. ISIS forces tried to mess with Lebanon, Inc. and with the Islamic Republic of Iran as well but they failed.
The Khazarian Mafia
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/03/08/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
Salafi Version of Isalm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_in_Saudi_Arabia
ISIS is based on the Salafi version of Islam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_State
Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammad_ibn_Abd_al-Wahhab
Salafi doctrine fully sponsored and supported by the Saud Royal Family
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salafi_movement
Video source:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuq6JMEktvIkCv7HvIPCRoMOdYOyHsDET
https://www.youtube.com/@SayedModarresi/videos
