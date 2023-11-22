While Kiev awaits the F-16, another batch of new frontline bombers, Su-34, has been delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The aircraft were manufactured at the Novosibirsk Aircraft Plant and successfully underwent ground and flight tests.

"Today, the enterprise has already started implementing the program for the next year, with significantly increased volumes. The necessary production groundwork has been established," commented Yuri Slyusar, the CEO of United Aircraft Corporation.