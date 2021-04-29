© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden’s speech to Congress had a ‘very revealing howler’
Follow
2
Share
Report
11 views • April 29, 2021
Sky News host Chris Kenny says US President Joe Biden’s first major address to Congress had the “usual collage of platitudes and patriotism” however there was a “very revealing howler” right at the start.
During the speech, President Biden said his administration inherited a nation “in crisis” which had faced “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War”.
“Say what? The worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War … he can’t be serious,” Mr Kenny said.
“It was a horrible riot and an affront to democracy … one rioter was killed and a handful of people died from natural causes – much of the media has pretended otherwise.”
He spoke with New York Post Columnist Miranda Devine about the issue.
“Everything that Joe Biden said tonight, he actually is doing the opposite,” she said.
“Tonight you heard everything you needed to know about this very dishonest very divisive president.”
During the speech, President Biden said his administration inherited a nation “in crisis” which had faced “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War”.
“Say what? The worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War … he can’t be serious,” Mr Kenny said.
“It was a horrible riot and an affront to democracy … one rioter was killed and a handful of people died from natural causes – much of the media has pretended otherwise.”
He spoke with New York Post Columnist Miranda Devine about the issue.
“Everything that Joe Biden said tonight, he actually is doing the opposite,” she said.
“Tonight you heard everything you needed to know about this very dishonest very divisive president.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.