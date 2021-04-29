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Biden’s speech to Congress had a ‘very revealing howler’
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Sky News host Chris Kenny says US President Joe Biden’s first major address to Congress had the “usual collage of platitudes and patriotism” however there was a “very revealing howler” right at the start.

During the speech, President Biden said his administration inherited a nation “in crisis” which had faced “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War”.

“Say what? The worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War … he can’t be serious,” Mr Kenny said.

“It was a horrible riot and an affront to democracy … one rioter was killed and a handful of people died from natural causes – much of the media has pretended otherwise.”

He spoke with New York Post Columnist Miranda Devine about the issue.

“Everything that Joe Biden said tonight, he actually is doing the opposite,” she said.

“Tonight you heard everything you needed to know about this very dishonest very divisive president.”
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