Lavrov is holding talks with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
93 views • 1 month ago

❗️Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: 

"Even Australia has stepped forward to send it's troops to guard the remnants of the Kiev Nazi regime!"

from @AussieCossack 

Adding: 

Russian Ministry of Defense statement regarding the Kiev regime drone attack this morning:

On the night of March 11, ahead of U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations, the Kiev regime launched a massive strike on civilian infrastructure in the Russian Federation using unmanned aerial vehicles to demonstrate Ukraine’s ability to continue hostilities.

Thanks to the professional actions of air defense crews and electronic warfare systems, the Kiev regime's strike was thwarted.

A total of 343 Ukrainian drones were detected and shot down, including six Ukrainian attack UAVs intercepted near the Kursk nuclear power plant.

As a result of debris and downed Ukrainian UAVs falling on residential and economic infrastructure, there are civilian casualties, both killed and wounded.

A headquarters to support victims of the Ukrainian drone attack has been set up in Vidnoye, Moscow Region, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Local residents can report damage to their homes, and they are also provided with food and hot tea.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
