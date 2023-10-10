Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers are in a hurry abandoning their positions in the Avdeevka sector.
The video was filmed by soldiers of the Ugra battalion. The footage shows that the Ukrainian military is not even trying to help their wounded colleagues.
AFU positions are under artillery and aviation pressure today in Avdeevka direction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.