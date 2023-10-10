Create New Account
Armed Forces of Ukraine Soldiers are in a Hurry Abandoning their Positions in the Avdeevka sector
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers are in a hurry abandoning their positions in the Avdeevka sector.

The video was filmed by soldiers of the Ugra battalion. The footage shows that the Ukrainian military is not even trying to help their wounded colleagues.

AFU positions are under artillery and aviation pressure today in Avdeevka direction

