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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-20-2021 CDC, Boosters For Life, Comply Or Die! New Normal
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40 views • August 20, 2021
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NSW PM showing signs of bells palsy or a stroke on tv. The CDC now coming out and stating what many knew would happen to those who took the jab. Comply or die as hospitals remove transplant patients from wait lists for not getting the jab. They are normalizing murder for the coming genocide of all who oppose them.
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Article Links:
https://greatgameindia.com/victor-dominello-bells-palsy-vaccine/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/cdc-lets-the-covid-vaccine-cat-out-of-the-bag-with-israel-data-video/
https://mynorthwest.com/3094868/rantz-uw-medicine-transplant-covid-vaccine/
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NSW PM showing signs of bells palsy or a stroke on tv. The CDC now coming out and stating what many knew would happen to those who took the jab. Comply or die as hospitals remove transplant patients from wait lists for not getting the jab. They are normalizing murder for the coming genocide of all who oppose them.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://greatgameindia.com/victor-dominello-bells-palsy-vaccine/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/cdc-lets-the-covid-vaccine-cat-out-of-the-bag-with-israel-data-video/
https://mynorthwest.com/3094868/rantz-uw-medicine-transplant-covid-vaccine/
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