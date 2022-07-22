WHAT IS FREEDOM FEST?

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Del BigTree at the Highwire.
Freedom Fest Executive Director, Valerie Durham, talks about the exponential growth of this annual event and explains the philosophy behind the growing Libertarian movement.
#FreedomFest #ValerieDurham #Libertarian
POSTED: July 20, 2022
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