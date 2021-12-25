Widespread use of vaccines in children might be the most despised in medical history

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Dr.Peter McCullough
Cardiologist, Epidemiolgist
The editor of the New England Journal of Medicine and a member of the external advisory committee to the US FDA said, ’we’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it.’ The only way we’ll know if these vaccines are safe in these young children is to just wildly utilize it in the population. That statement will go down as the most reckless as the most reprehensible scientific statement in the history of medical bioethics. This will cause harm.