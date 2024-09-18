BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Massive Arrests – Further Confirmation 09/18/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
313 views • 7 months ago

President Trump has vowed that the “lying, cheating thieving and plotting” will come to an end. In other news, the Emergency World Summit was called for after Nuclear Armageddon almost happened last weekend. The WEF warns Elite Planning “Dirty Bomb” Terror Attack is planned at a Trump Rally, and finally Russia promise a Brutal Response is the U.S. gave Carte Blanche for Kiev to Attack.

 

00:00 – Summery

03:57 – Military Flights over USA

06:17 – Blocking Property

09:19 – Russian Nuclear Submarines

10:10 – Nuclear Armageddon Almost Happened

16:33 – Netherlands Plan State of Emergency

18:59 – Dirty Bomb Attack at Trump Rally

22:15 – Drones to Force Mark of the Beast

24:17 – Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
russianuclearprophecy clubdirty bombstan johnsonmassive arrestsprophecy with stanfurther confirmation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy