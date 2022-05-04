Lockdown in Shanghai Is Still Not Completely Lifted As Locals Face Various Restrictions To Go Out

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05/03/2022 Lockdown is slightly lifted in some areas in Shanghai. However, people still face various restrictions. Some communities forbid using scooters or bicycles and locals have to use shoulder poles to carry food and groceries. People are given paper passes and only allowed to go out on limited dates. Vehicles are forbidden in Shanghai Fengxian district. The streets are full of scooters and bicycles, just like the 1980s.