Ehden Biber Puts His Life on the Line Exposing Illegally Signed Pfizer Contracts

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TAKEAWAYS
What is “codon optimization” and how it affects the body
How the Pfizer contracts were discovered and proof of their validity
What the contracts say and why we must understand their importance
How to change the intended plans of the contracts
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