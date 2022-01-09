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Ehden Biber Puts His Life on the Line Exposing Illegally Signed Pfizer Contracts
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147 views • January 09, 2022
With seven years of experience working for Merck, one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, Ehden Biber exposes the illegal Pfizer contracts that were signed by international leaders. Being a member of the Israeli army and having a cybersecurity background gave Ehden intel that blows open the cause of the current COVID corruption. Learn about what mainstream media is trying desperately to hide.


TAKEAWAYS

What is “codon optimization” and how it affects the body

How the Pfizer contracts were discovered and proof of their validity

What the contracts say and why we must understand their importance

How to change the intended plans of the contracts


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Keywords
merckmainstream mediapharmaceuticalshotsjabcybersecuritypfizercovidplandemicjabbedehden bibertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy