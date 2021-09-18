X22 REPORT: It Has Just Begun, First Indictment Sets The Stage, First Arrest Confirms Direction, [9]

X22 Report Ep. 2579b - It Has Just Begun, First Indictment Sets The Stage, First Arrest Confirms Direction, [9]



Durham has now released the first indictment, this sets the stage for everything, the first arrest will confirm the future direction. Buckle up its going to be a bumpy ride. The patriots are now on the offensive and the [DS] are the hunted, Durham is on the prowl. The forensic audit is going to be released on Sep 24, the [DS] is ready to use every distraction they have. They are now building up to the J6 rally that they created, did they push this to quickly or will they try to get traction and build on it through the 24, we will have to see. All assets are deployed red lines will be crossed.



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