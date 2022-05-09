© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Front of "Clinton News Network" - The Black Hummer Org. of African Americans Opposed the Oppression of Russians in the World. 050822.
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • May 09, 2022
The Black Hummer organization of African Americans opposed the oppression of Russians in the world.
Moreover, they performed right under the walls of the building of the CNN international TV channel, bringing with them the flags of Russia.
Representatives of the organization believe that "CNN is the largest tool of American propaganda."
"Tomorrow is Victory Day — the day on which the USSR defeated the Nazis! America is a parasite country built on slavery! We are anti—Nazis!" the African—American protesters said.
Moreover, they performed right under the walls of the building of the CNN international TV channel, bringing with them the flags of Russia.
Representatives of the organization believe that "CNN is the largest tool of American propaganda."
"Tomorrow is Victory Day — the day on which the USSR defeated the Nazis! America is a parasite country built on slavery! We are anti—Nazis!" the African—American protesters said.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.