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VACCINE WAR HAS STARTED. WHY DOES THIS ALL LOOK LIKE HITLER'S AGENDA?
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264 views • September 12, 2021
Hmmm. Who came up with the term anti vaxxers? Who came up with the term right wing extremist? Who came up with the term libtard. Who helped to turn the phrase, conspiracy theory, into something demonic? Why are most mainstream media people repeating the same messages in incredible redundancies? Well? Those same people now are saying anti vaxxers are scurge, dangerous, diseased people? Hmmm. WAKE THE HELL UP STUPID SHEEPLE!
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