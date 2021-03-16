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2021-03-16: Naomi Wolf with Reiner Fuellmich At International Covid Investigative Committee
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22 views • March 24, 2021
Massachusetts based Naomi Wolf, author (The Beauty Myth, The End of America), journalist and former political advisor talks with the German Corona Committee about the perilous state of western democracy and the urgent need during the current phase of the Corona crisis for the people of the west to reclaim their nation statehood before it is too late.
Naomi Wolf at the International Covid Investigative Committee with Reiner Fuellmich
Naomi Wolf at the International Covid Investigative Committee with Reiner Fuellmich
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