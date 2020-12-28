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Facebook & Instagram Are Not Free, Their Terms Says So
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44 views • December 28, 2020
Episode #29, "Facebook & Instagram Are Not Free, Their Terms Says So"
In this episode, we will look at the new terms and rights you give up by using the Facebook and Instagram app.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
In this episode, we will look at the new terms and rights you give up by using the Facebook and Instagram app.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
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