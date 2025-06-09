BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Did Russia Lose? The Cost of the Attack By Ukraine
Libraero
Libraero
53 views • 14 hours ago

Find out more about the aircraft that were destroyed in the recent Ukrainian attack on Russian air bases. Join Libraero for an overview the aircraft that were allegedly destroyed to find out about their capabilities and possible impact to Russian air power projection and nuclear deterrence, as well as the effect it may have in the ongoing war in Ukraine. To learn more about these aircraft, please visit www.libraero.com.


Relevant Links:

Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com


Tu-95 Bear: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=50

Tu-22M Backfire: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=97

A-50 Mainstay: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=170


Kyiv Independent: https://kyivindependent.com/


Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)


Music:

Composer: AI Generated

Title: Dark Music - Black_Rose_In_Hell

https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-dark-...


About Libraero:


Libraero is an online aerospace archive and encyclopedic resource built to capture time-based information about aviation and aerospace subjects.

Keywords
russiadroneukraineaviationaircraft
Chapters

0:00Introduction

0:25Tu-95 Bear

01:02Tu-22M Backfire

01:53A-50 Mainstay

02:50Libraero Site

03:12Outro

