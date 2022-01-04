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Brazilian Journalist Collapses And Has Five Heart Attacks Days After 3rd COVID Shot
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30 views • January 04, 2022
Journalist Rafael Silva, 36 years old, from TV Alterosa, fainted live while he was presenting the news program "Alterosa alert", this Monday. He was quickly rescued and taken to the hospital, where he is now in the ICU. On the way, he still suffered five cardiac arrests.
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