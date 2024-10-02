BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GLOBALIST CREATING HURRICANES ON LAND AND SEA!
GLOBALIST CREATING HURRICANES ON LAND AND SEA!

ORIGINAL VIDEO: By "Real Fishing Life"... Please consider supporting this real commercial fishermen who is exposing these weather weapons of mass destruction. Thank you!... https://rumble.com/v5grlhp-next-attack-on-the-american-people-has-already-been-planned-new-hurricane-i.htmldy been Planned! The New Hurricane is already in the Making! 🤬

🛑Censorship of the Truth! That is the True Meaning of Communism!🆘

🔎There is No Denying, Something Very Fishy is Going on Around Here!🦈

⛓️They have Everything in Place now! All the Right Politicians, all the Right Technology and They have Us at Each Other's Throats, We Argue about Everything, instead of Fighting the Ones Controlling Us! Everything is going just as They have Planned!👿

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

🎣Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡 Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1

sciencetechnocracynuremberg 2creating hurricanesglobalist tyrantson land and seaweather weapons of mass destruction
