© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le forze dell'ordine NON hanno il diritto di chiedervi il green pAss
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 02, 2022
Latest from Fusillo that this time explains why law enforcement can't legally ask you to see your green pAss.
Ennesimo video dell'Avv. Fusillo che ci speiga come da legge esistente le forze dell'ordine non hanno il diritto di chiedere il marchio verde (green pAss).
Lang: ita
subs: diy
Ennesimo video dell'Avv. Fusillo che ci speiga come da legge esistente le forze dell'ordine non hanno il diritto di chiedere il marchio verde (green pAss).
Lang: ita
subs: diy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.