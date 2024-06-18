BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
Kansas AG Kris Kobach is suing Pfizer over the COVID vaccine:


1. Safety related to pregnant women

2. Heart problems or related issues

3. Lying regarding vaccine efficacy

4. Colluding to censor questions


The dam is breaking folks..... BIG TIME


PRECEDENT anyone???


I suggest everyone watch this CAREFULLY a few times because there are MAJOR points in here that answer long-held questions by Anons and Trump supporters everywhere:


1) How will the White Hats possibly distance Trump from his role in "creating" the vaccines?


ANSWER: To quote Kansas AG Kris Kobach: "It should also be noted that Pfizer elected NOT TO JOIN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT'S VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, KNOWN AS OPERATION WARP SPEED AND DECLINED THAT DEVELOPMENT FUNDING. When asked about that, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer did not participate in the program in order to quote "liberate" Pfizer's scientists and to avoid Government oversight."


2) When will this finally be made public?


ANSWER: To quote Kansas AG Kris Kobach: "This suite is being filed TODAY and is PART OF A MULTISTATE EFFORT in which more suits may follow"


👉 GAME. SET. MATCH.


BOOM


🔗 https://kansasreflector.com/2024/06/17/kansas-ag-kobach-accuses-pfizer-of-misleading-vaccine-marketing-in-lawsuit/

