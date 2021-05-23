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You could never have loved your Denominational Bibles if we had not been in the Spiritual Dark Ages
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11 views • May 23, 2021
You could never have loved denominational bibles (The Greek word for a denomination is a"heresy.") or faith systems of men if the Lord God Almighty did not hide His face, His power, His glory, His majesty, His authority, His preaching and His jealousy from mankind Ezek. 39:25-29. If the Lord did not hide His Bible and give to humanity a strong delusion 1 Cor. 2:7; Eph. 1:9; 2 Thess. 2:11 we couldn't have been in the spiritual dark ages for the past 1680 years - because His Bible, His faith system, His preaching is as high as the heavens above the faith systems of men Isaiah 55: of religion is as high as the heaven above the faith systems of men! Christ's preaching - the objective truth from God is exceedingly abundantly greater than we ever imagined Eph. 3:20!.
Bibles of men, with men giving their private interpretations of the will of God is subjective truth of men which is the cause of human suffering. It is the authority we utilize to murder our brothers Gen. 4:23, our babies- claiming they were born in sin 2 Thess. 2:10, and even Christ 1 Cor. 2:6-8; Jer. 10:23. denominational bibles are not God's perfect moral standard they are the reason the world is in such trouble today!
Evil men abandoned the objective truth from God- the preaching of Christ and they gave up salvation and freedom from every wind of the doctrine of men. The objective truth from God is the Preaching or Prophesying of God. Christ ruled over this world from heaven from 70AD-340AD in the first age of the Kingdom of God! For 1680 years we have been in spiritual dark ages, in apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 and out of the one faith from God Christianity. Like King David the Lord has been illustrating for the past 1680 years that we need a perfect King and the perfect Preacher. The times of ignorance, the Lord overlooked, but now He commands all men everywhere to repent and listen to Him and not men! The Second Age of the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand!
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
Bibles of men, with men giving their private interpretations of the will of God is subjective truth of men which is the cause of human suffering. It is the authority we utilize to murder our brothers Gen. 4:23, our babies- claiming they were born in sin 2 Thess. 2:10, and even Christ 1 Cor. 2:6-8; Jer. 10:23. denominational bibles are not God's perfect moral standard they are the reason the world is in such trouble today!
Evil men abandoned the objective truth from God- the preaching of Christ and they gave up salvation and freedom from every wind of the doctrine of men. The objective truth from God is the Preaching or Prophesying of God. Christ ruled over this world from heaven from 70AD-340AD in the first age of the Kingdom of God! For 1680 years we have been in spiritual dark ages, in apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 and out of the one faith from God Christianity. Like King David the Lord has been illustrating for the past 1680 years that we need a perfect King and the perfect Preacher. The times of ignorance, the Lord overlooked, but now He commands all men everywhere to repent and listen to Him and not men! The Second Age of the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand!
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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