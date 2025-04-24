BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Mitigate EMF Stress in Seconds?
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
72 followers
117 views • 1 week ago

Mitigate Stress → Get your own Essential Energy Pendant here → bit.ly/essentialenergyASM

They say energy healing is a scam — but what if you could see it work, live and in real time?

In this powerful clip from the Quantum Health & Healing Show, Sonia gives her testimony after using the Essential Energy Pendant. While being monitored on a Cardio Med Bed, her heart rate was elevated and irregular due to stress.

But something unexpected happened.

The practitioner placed the pendant right over her thymus gland — and within seconds, her heart rhythm stabilized.

You can witness it for yourself.

This isn't just woo-woo. It’s frequency medicine, grounded in God’s light, designed to bring balance and coherence back to your body.

If you're someone who resonates with:

  • Energy medicine

  • EMF protection

  • Holistic healing

  • Frequency-based technologies

  • Crystal or quantum healing
    ...then this might be the missing link you’ve been looking for.

About Essential Energy Solutions: We’re a Christian, 501(c)(3) nonprofit ministry dedicated to restoring God’s light in the world — for people, plants, and animals. We believe that the enemy comes to steal, kill, and destroy — and today, that destruction comes in the form of dark technologies, artificial EMFs, and energetic confusion. But God’s light is greater. Through our frequency-infused products, we are helping people reclaim their vitality, peace, and purpose. Every purchase is tax-deductible and directly supports our mission to reach more souls with truth and healing. Be a part of the restoration. Support the mission, feel the shift, Get your own Essential Energy Pendant here → bit.ly/essentialenergyASM

Keywords
cell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvivalwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemicemf stress 5g
