VA #141 Creator Discusses the War in Heaven and the Rise of Evil Description: What caused Archangel Lucifer to fall from grace; was he corrupted by too much power? If absolute power corrupts absolutely, how does Creator avoid corruption? Given the 13.7 billion year age of the universe, when did the War in Heaven occur? How did Lucifer become a leader of the angels? Was he a victim of his own success? Why did Creator not stop Lucifer from turning toward darkness? Creator explains how human empowered prayer and requests for divine healing can solve the problem of evil by rescuing Lucifer and the fallen angels, and that it will depend on us, and not just Creator.


