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Crowd-Funded Western Journalist is First in Russia and DPR Controlled Mariupol (SPECIAL REPORT)
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
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30 views • March 21, 2022
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.

You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday


https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday


Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy