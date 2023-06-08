Create New Account
Portland's Crime Epidemic Triggers Mass Exodus: Chaos Unfolds!
Portland, Oregon, once a vibrant metropolis known for its landscapes, is suffering from a prolonged crime wave, leading to a population exodus. Data shows that Portland lost a shocking 8,308 residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, after 15 years of growth. Downtown areas are now empty, with high rates of homelessness, vandalism, and violent crime. The State of the Economy report warns of stagnation as people and businesses leave the region. Sadly, the restaurant industry shares the owners’ concerns with 97 percent believing that Portland is heading in the wrong direction, with 73 percent unsupportive of the police bureau. Defund the police movement, which gained momentum from 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, led to resources for law enforcement dwindling, exacerbating the situation.

Keywords
current eventsnewscrimegovernmentportland

