The Great Economy Crash of 1987-88

The Title Describes The Magnitude of False Witness & False Prophet Rg Stair's False Proclamation in his 1987 So-called Prophecy about the Economy was to crash BEGINNING in 1987 !!! Then When Those Word's Failed once Again as Have Numerous Proclamations by False brother Ralph, He Said before the Month of May was Out We were going to See one of These Three Things Take Place!!! THEN When That Did Not Come To Pass HE Continued His Bogus Statements to Extend This Great Revelation From God "He Said He Had Gotten " to the End of 1988 !!!!Remember This brothers & sisters, I was personally in The Dining Hall in October 2008 along with Many other People when Ole Rg Popped Off Again with This "THUS SAITH THE LORD ~ THE DOW JONES WILL NEVER GO ABOVE 10,000 AGAIN. " !!! You Will Hear Again From Rg's Own Words His Blatant Lies And Perversion of " God Spoke to Me : as He OFTEN Would Say !Deuteronomy 11:16 Take Heed to Yourselves, That Your Heart Be Not Deceived, and ye turn aside, and serve other gods, and worship them; Luke 21:8 And JESUS said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for Many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and The Time draweth Near: Go Ye Not Therefore After Them. Once Again Remember That Rg stair said Jesus was Coming 6 Months after His Death !! Go not Therefore After This Lying Hypocrites Thundering Utterances or You Will Be DECIEVED !!!