Isochronic: 417 Hz Sound Healing - Facilitating Change and Releasing Past Trauma w/ Affirmations

This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.





Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 417 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves – Deep Subconscious Reprogramming)

"I release all stored trauma at a cellular level. My body vibrates with the frequency of renewal, dissolving old wounds and welcoming profound healing."





3:00 417 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge – Emotional Catharsis)

"I forgive myself and others effortlessly. My heart is a vortex of compassion, and my cells resonate with the energy of release."





6:00 417 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance – Biofield Harmonization)

"I am grounded in Earth's wisdom. My energy field synchronizes with nature's rhythm, neutralizing EMF disruption and restoring coherence."





9:00 417 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves – Cognitive Clarity)

"My mind is calm and focused. I dissolve mental fog and access divine guidance with ease."





12:00 417 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition – Intuitive Awakening)

"I trust my inner voice. My intuition flows freely, guided by higher wisdom."





15:00 417 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves – DNA Repair & Neural Synchrony)

"My DNA is restored to its perfect blueprint. Every cell vibrates with vitality and divine order and divine vitality."





For more information on the benefits of 417 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz/417-hz-affirmations





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