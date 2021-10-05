We are being played by central banks. The Bank only has 10% of your money Available. This is why you can’t draw all your money out, without giving them 24 hours notice.



They print money at will, without having no valuables, no gold or silver to actually back the money being printed. “SCAM”



They hold our money and loan it to make more money by adding crazy “interest” rates on the loan. Banks don’t like when we take our own money out, they ask weird questions like what are you buying today, why do you need your own money.



The even ask you for photo identity cards even though you have been using the same branch for 20yrs plus.



They trey us like criminals when in reality they are the criminals.



The whole banking system is one gigantic scam. If we all went draw our our money tomorrow they would not be able to cope. Without us banks are broke.



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