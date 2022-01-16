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IS IT NOT CURIOUS TO YOU THAT THE FDA AND CDC WISH TO WAIT 75 YEARS TO PUBLISH VACCINE DATA? (MIRRORED)
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647 views • January 16, 2022
IS IT NOT CURIOUS TO YOU THAT THE FDA AND CDC WISH TO WAIT 75 YEARS TO PUBLISH VACCINE DATA? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dare to Share OBX at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vj3YffZidcSY/
-Jack gets his 1st Moderna vaccine and dies a week later from an unfortunate adverse reaction. Peter is classified by health officials as an unvaxxed Covid death. (1 dose)
-Jill gets her 2nd Pfizer vaccine and 13 days later tests positive. Her case is reported to the local health department and recorded as an unvaxxed Covid case. (less than 2 weeks post final dose)
This is flagrant data manipulation. Some might call it fraud.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dare to Share OBX at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vj3YffZidcSY/
-Jack gets his 1st Moderna vaccine and dies a week later from an unfortunate adverse reaction. Peter is classified by health officials as an unvaxxed Covid death. (1 dose)
-Jill gets her 2nd Pfizer vaccine and 13 days later tests positive. Her case is reported to the local health department and recorded as an unvaxxed Covid case. (less than 2 weeks post final dose)
This is flagrant data manipulation. Some might call it fraud.
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