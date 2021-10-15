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[VF] The sequel to The the fall of the Cabal • Part. 1_8 • Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Le Vlogue
Le Vlogue
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56 views • October 15, 2021
Qui est la Cabale ? Dans cette série, la Cabale est pleinement exposée. Cette suite n'a rien à voir avec Q, ni avec Trump. Il s'agit de la Cabale. Elle vous donnera des informations qui vous feront tomber à la renverse. Crime, meurtre, blanchiment d'argent, cartels, haute trahison, tout cela sous votre nez... Voici la Cabale.
Partie 18 :
Cet épisode est la première partie de plusieurs qui mettent en lumière la plus grande escroquerie médicale et intellectuelle de tous les temps.
Par ailleurs, pour bien comprendre les tenants et les aboutissants de cette nouvelle série, il est vivement recommandé de visionner la première série : The fall of the Cabal :
Disponible en VF ou VOSTFR dans la section "Playlists" de ma chaîne Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe/playlists?page=1

Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@NeufdeCoeur:1/part-18:7

Site vidéos originales de la série
https://greatawakeningreport.com/the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal/
==============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/

GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe

Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Keywords
corruptionfedgenocidedavossatanismeluciferianismeeugenismecabalekabbalemagie noirecrimes contre humaniteguerre bacteriologiqueomc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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