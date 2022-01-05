© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES SOUND DEATH WARNINGS AS DEATHS HAVE INCREASED BY 100,000 PER MONTH
Follow
0
Share
Report
213 views • January 05, 2022
Source: Natural News. Here is the link for the article:
https://principia-scientific.com/coronavirus-vaccine-deaths-not-covered-by-life-insurance/
Gee Whiz...I wonder what is causing all these deaths? They will just bail the insurance companies out or reduce the claim payout or tell people they are screwed. I can just hear how they are going to spin it now..."well you know that Corona has put a lot more pressure on the healthcare and other systems, so we had to screw someone". More from around this crazy clown world:
What do Covid Vaccines and the Jonestown Massacre have in common? A comparison for you.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qNYUh10tm6Jg/
https://principia-scientific.com/coronavirus-vaccine-deaths-not-covered-by-life-insurance/
Gee Whiz...I wonder what is causing all these deaths? They will just bail the insurance companies out or reduce the claim payout or tell people they are screwed. I can just hear how they are going to spin it now..."well you know that Corona has put a lot more pressure on the healthcare and other systems, so we had to screw someone". More from around this crazy clown world:
What do Covid Vaccines and the Jonestown Massacre have in common? A comparison for you.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qNYUh10tm6Jg/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.