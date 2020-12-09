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Message from a Domestic Terrorist: Unhinged: - Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson
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242 views • December 09, 2020
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“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you.Enough of the shenanigans.Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.” - Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson
“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you.Enough of the shenanigans.Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.” - Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson
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