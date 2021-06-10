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THE MEANING OF THE STARS & STRIPES with Ann M. Wolf
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41 views • June 10, 2021
On FLAG DAY, June 14th, and all throughout the year, it is fascinating to learn interpretations of the meaning of the Stars & Stripes. This is one moving version as taught by certain Honor Guards & Civic groups in East Tennessee:
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