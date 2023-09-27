Communism Will Never Destroy The Catholic Church. Here's Why

John-Henry Westen
Sep 26, 2023
Communists across history have tried their best to destroy the Catholic Church, but no power has ever taken down the Catholic Church — despite violence, forced lockdowns, mainstream media hijacking, fake news, and more. The Catholic Church has endured for over two thousand years, giving rise to incredible martyrs — those who have died for the truth about the Catholic Church. Now, author and editor Kristen Van Uden is giving viewers a deeper look into the incredible stories of faithful Catholics who stood strong against the globalist and godless forces of their day with her upcoming book, ‘When the Sickle Swings: Stories of Catholics Who Survived Communist Oppression.’
