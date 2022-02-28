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The Dream of The Epicurean Church
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50 views • February 28, 2022
Copyright © Robin Kirby Gatto
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-epicurean-church-one-world-religions/
Prophetess Robin says, "I will also have the Dream God gave me from 2017 which came to pass in 2020, where God showed me that politics would overtake The Church, and it would not yield to the Word of Truth."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-epicurean-church-one-world-religions/
Prophetess Robin says, "I will also have the Dream God gave me from 2017 which came to pass in 2020, where God showed me that politics would overtake The Church, and it would not yield to the Word of Truth."
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