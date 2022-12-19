President's Great-Granddaughter Laura Eisenhower

On Dec. 14, 2022 I interviewed Laura Eisenhower for the first time. I confronted her with the Eisenhower Death camps, after WW II and the idea that Nazis are in control of the US reverse engineering of UFOs.
Laura's website is https://cosmicgaia.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.