Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jewish Truther Warns The World - Interview with Elizabeth Glass
channel image
Israeli News Live
7 Subscribers
41 views
Published Yesterday

An interview with Elizabeth Glass discussing Noahide laws, Israel-Palestine conflict,  The Talmud and Gentiles. She was initially unaware of the Noahide Laws and did not believe what she was told until she researched it and was utterly shocked to find out the truth about them. She is currently actively speaking out and warning people that they must listen and learn because it is an agenda that is gaining momentum. Vanity Fair, Business Insider, are among a few publications that reported that Donald Trump recently stated in one of his rallies that if re-elected he will implement bringing back group executions and the use of the guillotine as well as firing squads and hangings.

Sources:

https://rumble.com/v3zk6j7-the-mystery-of-israel-revealed-by-david-sorensen-in-shocking-interview.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F99QHAFo7lw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3UXQfIbG4Y

Elizabeth Glass social media:

https://twitter.com/glasselizabeth_

https://www.youtube.com/@ElizabethGlass34

https://www.instagram.com/glass_for_sovereignty/

https://www.bitchute.com/glassforsovereignty/

https://www.facebook.com/glassforsovereignty

Keywords
freedomworldjewishmedicalmovementlawswarnstruthernoahide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket