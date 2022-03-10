© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer paid FDA $2.9 million during "Approval" process, Pfizer cut checks to the FDA
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • March 10, 2022
Pfizer paid FDA $2.9 million during "Approval" process, Pfizer cut checks to the FDA
Quote: "Big Pharma has colluded with the FDA to approve and inject their bioweapon jabs into the arms of the unsuspecting public. Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to evaluate a massive payment from Pfizer to the FDA, which appears to be a $2.9 million bribe for quick and clear passage of their experimental shots. Both have worked to block adverse events data regarding the jabs, and now, they’re working together to poison and kill people worldwide.”
Quote: "Big Pharma has colluded with the FDA to approve and inject their bioweapon jabs into the arms of the unsuspecting public. Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to evaluate a massive payment from Pfizer to the FDA, which appears to be a $2.9 million bribe for quick and clear passage of their experimental shots. Both have worked to block adverse events data regarding the jabs, and now, they’re working together to poison and kill people worldwide.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.