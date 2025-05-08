BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Magnificent Meeting of Musical Minds with Leslie Powers & Konrad Rogoz | FUNL4 Conference Recap
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
7 views • 3 days ago

I invited Konrad & Leslie to follow up on their great presentations centered around the power, magic & importance of music. We all had great contributions to the last Freedom Under Natural Law conference this past February.. https://freedomundernaturallaw.com


All 3 of us had some great elements to add to the conference in our own unique presentations that complimented each other in a synchrolisious way! We all implemented songs or music snippets in our presentations and they were well received by the audience during the two day livestream event. Of course there were actual musicians who were summoned to the conference who also rocked it and, as mentioned in the video, inspired some in network to create a Natural Law music festival that Konrad & myself are helping to organize and give presentations in.

Stay tuned for more and check out the links to the youtube channel & telegram group chat. https://soundpath.org


You can find all our material under our profiles on the https://onegreatworknetwork.com


This is number 3 in my series of Musing with Musicians. Thank you for watching


PEACE

Keywords
musicconferenceeventpresentationeventruth speakersfunlfreedom under natural lawfunl4upcoming event
