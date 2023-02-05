TKTV - Vertrauen - Wort am Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)

SUMMARY / KURZFASSUNG
trauen Vb. ‘keine Vorbehalte, kein Mißtrauen haben, Glauben schenken, ehelich verbinden, verheiraten’, reflexiv ‘wagen, etw. zu tun, den Mut zu etw. haben’,
Vertrauen n. ‘fester Glaube an jmds. Zuverlässigkeit und Treue, Zuversicht’ (15. Jh.);
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
00:00:07 Einleitung
00:23:38 Etymologie Deutsch
01:18:35 Etymologie im Vergleich
01:41:24 Thesaurus
01:46:25 Diskurs & Überlegungen
01:58:41 Schlusswort
