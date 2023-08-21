Create New Account
Laptop Charger AM Radio Wave Pulse
Published 19 hours ago

Laptop Charger AM Radio Wave PulseIs this Microwave pulse powering something for neural interface research? Brain wave capturing & entrapment? Part of an arms race with Russia and China.


There is software being developed to try and track this human body re-radiated radio waves. https://github.com/ClintMclean74/SDRReradiationSpectrumAnalyzer


Wireless Radio Signals flood the body and

ReRadiate. This radio light from

the human body carries many layers of

biometric data. Today there is also self

assembling smartdust / nano which

multiplies the biometric data exfiltration

theft and treachery. This is likely fed to

and inferred by Super Computers and is

the ground work of the mark of the

beast system. Internet data is likely

sent over marketing / advertisement channels

similar to 2,000 Mules geo-spatial data.

Keywords
trumpbidensurveillancedeepstatebiometrictreacheryhackerbankerreradiation

