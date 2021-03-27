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Is The Evergreen A CIA Child, Drug & Arms Trafficking Ship? Was It Grounded On Purpose?
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523 views • March 27, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Andremancrome huh? https://welovetrump.com/2021/03/25/adrenachrome-black-eye-club-finally-exposed-in-detail/
Oops, wrong agenda - https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1375086034854285313
Suez canal blocked - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/connormcnulty/2021/03/25/suez-canal-ship-delaying-global-trade-n2586877?u
Michael Jaco video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbPhLHNMV9I
Biden press disaster - https://beckernews.com/exposed-now-we-know-what-was-on-notes-joe-biden-kept-looking-at-during-his-first-press-conference-38094/
What a joke Biden is - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-biden-struggles-to-answer-question-and-just-gives-up-uh-anyway/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Even CNN can't handle it - https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/25/politics/fact-check-biden-first-press-conference/index.html
Biden on gun control - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/biden-gun-control-will-be-a-matter-of-timing_3749619.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email2&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-25-2&mktids=e006c28dfa9778f560a329b68db92c48
Mass Shooters in 2019 - https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1374741022048186383
Mass Shooter 2020 - https://media.patriots.win/post/xdmDODvi.jpeg
Twitter is promoting child porn - https://twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1374497386811170824
City mayor is insane - https://thepostmillennial.com/mayor-of-charlottesville-tweets-bizarre-message-about-city-raping-its-residents
Mass. goes full retard - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/23/cambridge-mass-passes-measure-to-recognize-domestic-partnerships-of-more-than-2-people/
White people should all feel guilt - https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/lindsay-kornick/2021/03/24/oprah-network-drama-wants-whites-feel-personal-shame-floyd
White liberal chick gets bitch slapped - https://twitter.com/Gitmo33/status/1374551054092754951 https://saltycrackermerch.com/gavin-mcinnes-murders-white-guilt-feminist-with-logic/
CDC? to extend eviction moratorium - https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/979369035/cdc-likely-to-extend-eviction-moratorium-with-millions-of-people-behind-on-rent
Rose McGowan knows they're all pedo's - https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/03/24/rose-mcgowan-slams-kamala-harris-joining-bill-clinton-for-event-on-empowering-women/
Clinton in blue dress - https://nypost.com/2019/08/16/artist-who-painted-bill-clinton-in-dress-and-heels-had-no-idea-it-was-hanging-in-epsteins-mansion/
Gates Reddit AMA - https://genzconservative.com/bill-gates-had-a-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein/
Face masks shrink penis - https://nationalfile.com/study-chemical-that-causes-penile-shrinkage-found-in-face-masks/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1375295649676075015
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 2 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Andremancrome huh? https://welovetrump.com/2021/03/25/adrenachrome-black-eye-club-finally-exposed-in-detail/
Oops, wrong agenda - https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1375086034854285313
Suez canal blocked - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/connormcnulty/2021/03/25/suez-canal-ship-delaying-global-trade-n2586877?u
Michael Jaco video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbPhLHNMV9I
Biden press disaster - https://beckernews.com/exposed-now-we-know-what-was-on-notes-joe-biden-kept-looking-at-during-his-first-press-conference-38094/
What a joke Biden is - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-biden-struggles-to-answer-question-and-just-gives-up-uh-anyway/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Even CNN can't handle it - https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/25/politics/fact-check-biden-first-press-conference/index.html
Biden on gun control - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/biden-gun-control-will-be-a-matter-of-timing_3749619.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email2&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-25-2&mktids=e006c28dfa9778f560a329b68db92c48
Mass Shooters in 2019 - https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1374741022048186383
Mass Shooter 2020 - https://media.patriots.win/post/xdmDODvi.jpeg
Twitter is promoting child porn - https://twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1374497386811170824
City mayor is insane - https://thepostmillennial.com/mayor-of-charlottesville-tweets-bizarre-message-about-city-raping-its-residents
Mass. goes full retard - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/23/cambridge-mass-passes-measure-to-recognize-domestic-partnerships-of-more-than-2-people/
White people should all feel guilt - https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/lindsay-kornick/2021/03/24/oprah-network-drama-wants-whites-feel-personal-shame-floyd
White liberal chick gets bitch slapped - https://twitter.com/Gitmo33/status/1374551054092754951 https://saltycrackermerch.com/gavin-mcinnes-murders-white-guilt-feminist-with-logic/
CDC? to extend eviction moratorium - https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/979369035/cdc-likely-to-extend-eviction-moratorium-with-millions-of-people-behind-on-rent
Rose McGowan knows they're all pedo's - https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/03/24/rose-mcgowan-slams-kamala-harris-joining-bill-clinton-for-event-on-empowering-women/
Clinton in blue dress - https://nypost.com/2019/08/16/artist-who-painted-bill-clinton-in-dress-and-heels-had-no-idea-it-was-hanging-in-epsteins-mansion/
Gates Reddit AMA - https://genzconservative.com/bill-gates-had-a-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein/
Face masks shrink penis - https://nationalfile.com/study-chemical-that-causes-penile-shrinkage-found-in-face-masks/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1375295649676075015
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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