Putin - A New Concept of Russian Foreign Policy. - March 31, 2023 - ENG text key points

A new concept of Russian foreign policy. - March 31, 2023 Statements.

🔻Key points

▪️Russia does not isolate itself and does not have hostile intentions towards the West, nor does it consider itself its enemy.

▪️ Russia does not distance itself from the West, but looks forward to returning to cooperation over time based on respect for sovereign equality and interests.

▪️ The main source of anti-Russian policy and risks to Russia's security and international cooperation is the current US policy.

▪️ RF has the right to use armed forces to repel and prevent attacks on itself or its allies.

▪️ Russia strives to build such a system of international relations that will guarantee security, preservation of cultural identity, and equal opportunities for all states.

▪️ Russia prioritizes renouncing the dominance of the US and other unfriendly states in international affairs.

▪️ Russia's goal in the near abroad is to ensure peace and development in the region.

▪️ A comprehensive deepening of ties and coordination with China and India is of particular importance.

▪️ The Russian Federation will provide comprehensive support to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, whose people have made a choice in favor of deepening integration with it

▪️ Russia intends to resolve international issues in the Arctic peacefully.