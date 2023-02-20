Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #107 - 19 February 2023 - Clips + Calls
Giuseppe flies solo tonight. Clips played include the real people of Cornwall, England have had enough with the rapist alien invasion being put up in fine hotels. Dual-citizen traitor Schlomo Blinken lying the US into World War 3. Black nationalist man-on-the-street interview. Whoopi Goldberg goes Black History based on The View. Callers chimed in for the final 30 minutes.


