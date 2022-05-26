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Father Savvas Agioritis (the Athonite) sermon extract 31-12-2020
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73 views • May 26, 2022
The sermon is in Greek.
Translated extract from the sermon:
We must tell you about some facts which we have received relating to these famous vaccines against COVID which are now being administered in our country [Greece] – that they contain elements of aborted embryos and for certain this is a major crime which is to be condemned by all of us pious Orthodox Christians, and someone who accepts to take these vaccines essentially consents to and agrees with this major crime. Because, for these vaccines to be made, some people were sacrificed. It does not matter that they were embryos, they were still people. Therefore, this is another serious reason for Christians to not proceed to take these vaccines.
For more on Father Savvas, see here: https://www.orthodoxtalks.com/elder-savvas-agioritis-the-athonite/
Translated extract from the sermon:
We must tell you about some facts which we have received relating to these famous vaccines against COVID which are now being administered in our country [Greece] – that they contain elements of aborted embryos and for certain this is a major crime which is to be condemned by all of us pious Orthodox Christians, and someone who accepts to take these vaccines essentially consents to and agrees with this major crime. Because, for these vaccines to be made, some people were sacrificed. It does not matter that they were embryos, they were still people. Therefore, this is another serious reason for Christians to not proceed to take these vaccines.
For more on Father Savvas, see here: https://www.orthodoxtalks.com/elder-savvas-agioritis-the-athonite/
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