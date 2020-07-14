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POLAND REBORN -11TH NOVEMBER 1918 - PART 2
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10 views • July 14, 2020
We got the opportunity to chat with Military Historian Damazy Podsiadło. The first part of the interview covers the period of the decline of the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth, the partitions of Poland and the troubles Poles had to endure during this calamity. The second part of the interview addresses the events that led Poland to rebirth. We also learn more about Józef Piłsudski .
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