Pfizer CEO Facing Life in Prison for Lying to Billions About COVID Vaccine

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla’s bare-faced lies that fueled one of the biggest health scandals in recent history. Bourla assured the world that COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective, raking in hundreds of billions of dollars as a result.





But for countless individuals, those assurances have come at a devastating cost—vaccine injuries, careers cut short, lives lost, and children left without parents, with many children collapsing from heart failure themselves.





While the mainstream media continues gaslighting the masses into believing children have always suffered cardiac arrests, a Dutch judge is taking the first steps towards holding the Covid cabal accountable.





Join us as we dig into the beginnings of a reckoning that has the global elite shaking in their boots.